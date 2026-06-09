Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd 2026 Result To Be Announced Tomorrow; Over 4.97 Lakh Candidates Await Scorecard Release

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026: The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (Pre DElEd) Result 2026 will be declared on June 10. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website, predeledraj2026.com.

According to official information, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar will announce the results at the Jaipur regional centre of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, which is responsible for conducting the examination.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to access the result once it is released online.

Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2026: Steps to download scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at predeledraj2026.com.

Step 2: Click on the “Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2026” link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: The scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd Result 2026: Counselling process to begin after result declaration

Following the declaration of results, the counselling process for admission will begin. Admissions will be conducted for 25,970 seats available in various teacher training institutes across Rajasthan.

The detailed counselling schedule will be released separately after the results are announced. Seat allotment will be done on the basis of candidates’ ranks in the entrance examination.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026: Exam details

The Rajasthan Pre-DElEd 2026 examination was conducted on May 20, 2026. This year, a total of 6,05,242 applications were received, out of which 4,97,178 candidates appeared for the examination. The test was held across 1,774 centres in 41 districts of Rajasthan.