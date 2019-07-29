Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019 to be declared on August 1; check at bstc2019.org

The results of Rajasthan BSTC Allotment has been delayed by the authority. According to reports, the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019 or the Pre DElEd will be released on August 1. The candidates can get access to the allotment list by logging on to the BSTC's official website bstc2019.org. The deadline for registration has been extended until July 30.

Coordinator, Pre DElEd Exam, 2019 & Registrar, Departmental (Education) will declare the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019. Earlier, the allotment result was scheduled to be released on July 18, but the date was then shifted to July 21, and then again to July 28, and now to August 1. Candidates who are allotted a seat will have to deposit allotment fee and report for admission to the allotted institute from August 2 to August 5, 2019. Basic School Teaching Certificate or BSTC allotment is held for admission to Pre-DElEd course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

This year, above 7 lakh candidates have appeared for the BSTC exam. In the general category Praveen Kumar topped the BSTC exam and in Sanskrit stream Manisha secured the first position, confirmed the Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra.

Steps to download Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019”

Step 3: On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Step 4: Read the instructions on the page

Step 5: Download the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019 and keep a copy of the same for reference