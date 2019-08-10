Rajasthan BSTC 2019 allotment result released here's hoe to check

The Basic School Training Certificate (BSTC) first counselling seat allotment result has been declared. the results are available on the official website bstc2019.org. It was scheduled to be declared on August 7, 2019, but got delayed due to some reason.

The exams are conducted for those candidates who want to seek admission into the two-year Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course in Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan. This year exams were conducted from May 26, 2019, at 1,273 examination centres across Rajasthan.

After the announcement of Rajasthan BSTC allotment result 2019, shortlisted candidates will have to deposit the allotment fee and report for admission at the earliest

Rajasthan BSTC 2019: Steps to check

Go to the official website, bstc2019.org. Click on the BSTC allotment result link

After clicking the link, you will be redirected to a new page

On the new page, the link of the result page will be available

Enter valid credentials

Check your BSTC allotment result

Submit and take a printout for further reference