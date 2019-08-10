Education

Updated on

Rajasthan BSTC 2019 allotment result released here's hoe to check

By FPJ Web Desk

The exams are conducted for those candidates who want to seek admission into the two-year Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course in Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan BSTC 2019 allotment result released here's hoe to check

The Basic School Training Certificate (BSTC) first counselling seat allotment result has been declared. the results are available on the official website bstc2019.org. It was scheduled to be declared on August 7, 2019, but got delayed due to some reason.

The exams are conducted for those candidates who want to seek admission into the two-year Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course in Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan. This year exams were conducted from May 26, 2019, at 1,273 examination centres across Rajasthan.

After the announcement of Rajasthan BSTC allotment result 2019, shortlisted candidates will have to deposit the allotment fee and report for admission at the earliest

Rajasthan BSTC 2019: Steps to check

Go to the official website, bstc2019.org. Click on the BSTC allotment result link

After clicking the link, you will be redirected to a new page

On the new page, the link of the result page will be available

Enter valid credentials

Check your BSTC allotment result

Submit and take a printout for further reference

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

Recent Stories

'Arun Jaitley stable, responding to treatment'

'Arun Jaitley stable, responding to treatment'

Monsoon mayhem: Over 15,000 evacuated from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Monsoon mayhem: Over 15,000 evacuated from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains in Kerala claim 42 lives, over one lakh in relief camps

Heavy rains in Kerala claim 42 lives, over one lakh in relief camps

Terror funding case: NIA arrests former Jammu-Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer

Terror funding case: NIA arrests former Jammu-Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer

Air India launches 'Discover India' scheme

Air India launches 'Discover India' scheme

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in