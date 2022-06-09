e-Paper Get App

Rajasthan Board to announce 10th Results soon! Learn how to check

The RBSE 10th Results 2022 are likely to be announced on the Board's main site.

Thursday, June 09, 2022
Rajasthan: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the class 10 Results on its official website soon. The RBSE 10th Results 2022 are likely to be announced on the Board's main site after a press conference held by board officials to disclose the result details.

Through the official website:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, students will be able to verify their results.

To check the Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2022 through the website:

  1. Go to rajresults.nic.in, the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

  2. Click the Rajasthan Class 10th Result link on the webpage, a login window will open.

  3. In the window, type the roll number and hit the submit button.

  4. The Rajasthan board 10th result 2022 will be displayed

