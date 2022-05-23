Rajasthan Board Likely to Declare RBSE Result Date today

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is likely to declare the date for the Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 soon.

Once released, students can check the information on the official RBSE website at - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and raresults.nic.in.

As per previous trends of Rajasthan Board results, once the date is declared, the results are usually out within 2 to 3 days.

To access the RBSE results, Rajasthan Board students have to use their roll numbers and/or other information from their admit cards.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 04:53 PM IST