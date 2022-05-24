Rajasthan Board: Class 5 and 8 results expected tomorrow; know how to check

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan Board result 2022 will be declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in online mode. As per speculations made by the media, RBSE class 5th 8th results 2022 are expected to be released on Wednesday 25th May 2022.

The students can check their scores on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in to check the result. As of now, the officials have not released any date for the announcement of class 5th and 8th RBSE results.

To find the results, the students can visit the homepage, click on - RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2022 where they will find a login window on the screen.

The students will have to enter their roll number and other details in the space provided in order to login.

On clicking submit the Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th result will appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download and print the same for future reference.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:30 PM IST