Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science, Commerce result 2022 today, know how to check via SMS |

Today, June 1, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER), or RBSE, will declare the Class 12 results for the Science and Commerce streams. For nearly 2.5 lakh students, the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results for the 2022 board exams will be announced at 2 p.m.



Students can use the SMS service to get the 12th RBSE result 2022 by name and download the results.

For Science stream, type RJ12S <Space> ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263

For Commerce stream, type RJ12C <Space> ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263