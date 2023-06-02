Rajasthan Board class 10th results 2023 declared, 90.49% students pass

Rajasthan Board Class 10th results 2023 |

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared RBSE 10th Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the BSER Class 10 results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The state Education Minister Dr B.D Kalla and the minister of state for Education Smt.Zahida Khan announced the results through a press conference at Jaipur.

This year a total of 44068 candidates passed the examination.

Overall pass percent: 90.49%

Boys pass percent: 89.78%

Girls pass percent: 91.31%

RBSE Rajasthan Board exam 2023: 942360 candidates passed

1st Division: 421748

2nd Division: 377345

3rd Division: 142924

Pass Division: 343

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Results: Details on female candidates

Girls pass: 440608, 91.31 %

1st: 2,12,253

2nd: 17,1895

3rd: 56,335

RBSE Class 10 Result: District wise performance

Jhunjhunu district tops with 95.70 percent

Kota district secures lowest pass percentage of 79.48%

This year a total of 10,66,300 students have appeared for the examination. The overall pass percentage is 90.49%. The girls have performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 91.31%. The Boy's pass percentage is 89.78%.