Rajasthan Board Arts result out, know how to check at rajresults.nic.in | IStock

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022 is announced today, June 6. On the official website, the RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 is announced.



Candidates must enter their log-in credentials, which include their roll number and date of birth, to view and download the Rajasthan 12th Arts result.

Here is how to check result:

Go to the official website-rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Select the result link. Enter your log in credentials. Download SSC score card, take a print out for future use.

A total of 96.33 percent of students cleared the RBSE 12th Arts exam successfully.

To clear the RBSE 12th Arts exam in 2022, students must have a minimum score of 33 percent. Those who do not achieve the required passing grades in one or more subjects will be obliged to take the BSER 12th compartment test.