e-Paper Get App

Rajasthan Board Arts result out, know how to check at rajresults.nic.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Board Arts result out, know how to check at rajresults.nic.in | IStock

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022 is announced today, June 6. On the official website, the RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 is announced.


Candidates must enter their log-in credentials, which include their roll number and date of birth, to view and download the Rajasthan 12th Arts result.

Here is how to check result:

  1. Go to the official website-rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

  2. Select the result link.

  3. Enter your log in credentials.

  4. Download SSC score card, take a print out for future use.

A total of 96.33 percent of students cleared the RBSE 12th Arts exam successfully.

To clear the RBSE 12th Arts exam in 2022, students must have a minimum score of 33 percent. Those who do not achieve the required passing grades in one or more subjects will be obliged to take the BSER 12th compartment test.

Read Also
The Digital Natives are here, where is Design Education?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationRajasthan Board Arts result out, know how to check at rajresults.nic.in

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Two accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder from Pune

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Two accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder from Pune

Navi Mumbai: Youth drowns in Digha lake, friend booked

Navi Mumbai: Youth drowns in Digha lake, friend booked

Facebook ignored BJP lawmaker Vinod Sonkar's 'fake accounts', claims whistle-blower

Facebook ignored BJP lawmaker Vinod Sonkar's 'fake accounts', claims whistle-blower

Mumbai: Salman Khan's security beefed up after threat letter

Mumbai: Salman Khan's security beefed up after threat letter

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, hunt on to nab them

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, hunt on to nab them