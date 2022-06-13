Rajasthan Board announces Class 10 results, learn how to check at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Today, on June 13, the10th RBSE result 2022 Rajasthan board was announced today by Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla for approximately 10 lakh students. This year, 82.89 percent of pupils passed the Rajasthan Board 10th exam. The Rajasthan Class 10 result 2022 was hosted on the official websites of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. 2022 RBSE Class 10 Exam Result - Direct Link

The RBSE 10th Results 2022 was announced on the Board's main site after a press conference held by board officials to disclose the result details.

Official Websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, students will be able to verify their results.

To check the Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2022 through the website:

Go to rajresults.nic.in, the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. Click the Rajasthan Class 10th Result link on the webpage, a login window will open. In the window, type the roll number and hit the submit button. The Rajasthan board 10th result 2022 will be displayed

The Rajasthan board held the RBSE Class 10 exams in 6,068 exam centres across the state between March 31 and April 26.