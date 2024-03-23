 Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Honours Girl Students For Essay Competition
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker honoured 20 girl students for the essay competition. Encourages them to work hard and stay informed about the world.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani appealed to girl students on Saturday to work hard and keep moving forward.    

The speaker honoured 20 girl students selected from an essay competition organised in the Assembly building recently by presenting them with shields.    

He said the students should be aware of what is happening in the country and the world and encouraged them to study to achieve their goals.    

article-image

Devnani took information about their education, sports and other activities. He asked the students what they want to become in the future and about the efforts they are making to achieve their goals. He also asked them to read the biographies of great men and implement their ideals in their lives.    

The essay competition was organised on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8 on the instructions of Devnani. Government school students from Classes 9 to 12 participated in the competition organised on the topic of "Contribution of women representatives in strengthening democracy".

