Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment Exam Results Announced; Document Verification Ends On August 28!

RSSB, Jaipur |

The final results of the Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment Exam have been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. Those who took the exam can now check their results on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination was conducted on February 4.

The recruitment exam was being conducted to fill a total of 430 posts.

Candidates need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

How To Check check the results?

Step 1: Go to the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

The selection of the candidates will be done on a merit basis. After the document verification, they will be assigned a final posting. About 385 aspirants are going to be placed in the scheduled sector, while the remaining 45 candidates are in the sector that is not scheduled.

The eligibility check and document verification of these listed candidates will be done by the Agriculture Commissionerate, Rajasthan, Jaipur. Selection of candidates against category-wise vacant posts based on preference among the candidates found eligible after verification of eligibility.

Therefore, all the listed candidates are informed that the online detailed application cum scrutiny form will be opened from August 22, 2024, to August 28, 2024. Original documents must be uploaded online along with the detailed online application and verification form, and the prescribed fee has to be paid by the candidates.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.