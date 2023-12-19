Rajasthan: 15 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Tainted 'Prasad' At School, Investigation Underway | Representative Image

In a concerning incident in the Churu district of Rajasthan, fifteen students, aged 7 to 11, fell ill on Tuesday after consuming tainted 'prasad' at a private school. The police revealed that the children exhibited symptoms such as vomiting and abdominal pain, prompting their immediate admission to a nearby hospital. Authorities are closely monitoring the students' conditions as they receive medical attention.

The incident

According to the police, the 'prasad' was distributed at the school by an unknown individual, raising questions about the source and safety of the food offered. The incident has sparked an investigation to identify the responsible party and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the contamination.

As the investigation unfolds, there will likely be increased scrutiny on the school's security measures and protocols for handling external food contributions to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Same incident happened in Punjab

In an earlier incident more than 70 children from the Government Meritorious School in the Sangrur district of Punjab were admitted to the hospital due to possible food poisoning.

Taking the issue seriously, the state government suspended school principal Munish Mohan and arrested mess managers Parminder Singh and contractor Maninder Singh for neglecting their duties.

(With inputs from PTI)