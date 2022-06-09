Rajasthan 10th Board Results delayed! Learn more

PTI File Photo

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER) has postponed releasing of the Class 10 results, which were initially to be declared tomorrow, on June 10.

They are now expected to release the Class 10 test results on Monday, June 13. Although the date and timing for the RBSE 10th result 2022 are still being finalized, Rajasthan Board insiders claim that the RBSE Class 10 result 2022 will not be released this week.

The RBSE result 2022 is expected by a total of 10,91,088 students. The Rajasthan board held the RBSE Class 10 exams in 6,068 exam centers across the state between March 31 and April 26.

To check the Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2022 through the website:

Go to rajresults.nic.in, the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. Click the Rajasthan Class 10th Result link on the webpage, a login window will open. In the window, type the roll number and hit the submit button. The Rajasthan board 10th result 2022 will be displayed