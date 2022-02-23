Raj Govt to establish Rajeev Gandhi Hub in Kota, Jaipur and Jodhpur

In his 4th finance budget, Rajasthan, Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, announced the establishment of Rajeev Gandhi Knowledge hub in Kota, Jaipur and Jodhpur with Rs 2 Crores along with opening OF 2000 Government English medium schools.

Gehlot in the state assembly announced the recruitment of over 10000 English teachers in the State.

Also, all secondary schools in the state will be upgraded to senior secondary schools .

Moreover, the Rajasthan government will develop smart classes in 500 Madarsas of the State.

Gehlot also declared that 15000 students in the state will be given free coaching.

A University for the disabled in the name of Baba Amte will also be established in Mandolin.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:14 PM IST