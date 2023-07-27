Rain: Telangana Extends Holidays for Educational Institutions | IANS

Hyderabad: With incessant rains continuing in Telangana, the state government has extended holidays for all educational institutions by one more day.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday instructed State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare holiday for all educational institutions on Friday and issue orders immediately in this regard.

All educational institutions remained closed in the state on Wednesday and Thursday. Now with the government declaring holiday on Friday, schools and colleges will reopen only on Monday with Saturday being a general holiday on account of ‘Youm-e-ashoora’ (10th of Muharram).

The decision to extend holidays came amid heavy rains across the state which have triggered flash floods at some places.

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for a few districts and an orange alert for most of the districts for the next 24 hours, the government decided to declare a holiday on Friday.

Two-day holidays were also declared for all educational institutions last week due to heavy rains.

