Railway Jobs: SECR invites applications for 548 vacancies

Aspirants can apply online at secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

South East Central Railway (SECR), Department of Personnel, Bilaspur Division has invited online applications for recruitment against 548 vacancies for apprentice posts. The detailed notification has been uploaded on the official website.

The online application process began on May 3 and the last date to apply is June 3. Aspirants can apply online at secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

RECR Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed class 12th with an ITI certificate in relevant trades can apply for the apprenticeship. Age Limit (as on 01-07-2023):

Minimum Age: 15 Years

Maximum Age: 24 Years

Age Relaxation is applicable as per the Rules.

How To Apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website of South East Central Railway (SECR)-https://secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Click on the Announcements Section given on the home page.

A notification PDF will open

Read the recruitment notification and click on apply online tab

Fill out the application form

Upload the required documents and images properly

Pay the application fee.