Railway Jobs: SECR invites applications for 548 vacancies

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 548 vacancies for apprentice posts in South East Central Recruitment. Last date to apply is June 3.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Aspirants can apply online at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. | Representative image

South East Central Railway (SECR), Department of Personnel, Bilaspur Division has invited online applications for recruitment against 548 vacancies for apprentice posts. The detailed notification has been uploaded on the official website.

The online application process began on May 3 and the last date to apply is June 3. Aspirants can apply online at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. 

RECR Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 

  1. Candidates who have passed class 12th with an ITI certificate in relevant trades can apply for the apprenticeship. 

  2. Age Limit (as on 01-07-2023): 

  • Minimum Age: 15 Years

  • Maximum Age: 24 Years

  • Age Relaxation is applicable as per the Rules.

How To Apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023

  • Visit the official website of South East Central Railway (SECR)-https://secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

  • Click on the Announcements Section given on the home page.

  • A  notification PDF will open

  • Read the recruitment notification and click on apply online tab

  • Fill out the application form 

  • Upload the required documents and images properly 

  • Pay the application fee.

