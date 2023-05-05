Railway Jobs: SECR invites applications for 548 vacancies

South East Central Railway (SECR), Department of Personnel, Bilaspur Division has invited online applications for recruitment against 548 vacancies for apprentice posts. The detailed notification has been uploaded on the official website.
The online application process began on May 3 and the last date to apply is June 3. Aspirants can apply online at secr.indianrailways.gov.in.
RECR Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have passed class 12th with an ITI certificate in relevant trades can apply for the apprenticeship.
Age Limit (as on 01-07-2023):
Minimum Age: 15 Years
Maximum Age: 24 Years
Age Relaxation is applicable as per the Rules.
How To Apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023
Visit the official website of South East Central Railway (SECR)-https://secr.indianrailways.gov.in.
Click on the Announcements Section given on the home page.
A notification PDF will open
Read the recruitment notification and click on apply online tab
Fill out the application form
Upload the required documents and images properly
Pay the application fee.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)