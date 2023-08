Rahul Gandhi Expresses Concern Over Education System Under BJP In NSUI's National Executive Meet

Rahul Gandhi attends NSUI's National Executive Meet | Twitter @nsui

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attended the national executive meeting of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and expressed concern over the future of education system due to the anti-student policies of the BJP government. In a tweet, NSUI President Newraj Mundan said: "Rahul Gandhi ji, the voice of India, spoke at the NSUI National Executive Meeting. He expressed concern over the future of our education system due to the anti-student policies of the Modi government."

He expressed concern over the future of our education system due to the anti-student policies of the Modi government. Rahul ji also provided valuable guidance on strengthening the organization.

Kundan said that Rahul Gandhi also provided valuable guidance on strengthening the organisation. "NSUI office bearers are grateful for his counsel and leadership," the NSUI president added. The meeting of the NSUI office bearers with Rahul Gandhi took place at the party headquarters. The meeting was also attended by NSUI in charge Kanhaiya Kumar and several office bearers and sate chiefs of the student's body.

