Ragging Drove UP Medico Student to Suicide, Allege Parents | IANS

The parents of the medical student, who ended her life by suicide, have alleged that ragging in the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial medical college had driven her to take the drastic step.



Tanya, 23, who had allegedly consumed toilet cleaner, died during treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday.



The medical student's father Narendra Kumar, a sub-inspector in the state police department, told reporters that his daughter had informed him about ragging in the college.



"About seven months ago, Tanya told me that some seniors in the college had cut her long hair. Two days before she was admitted to the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital, Tanya had told me that the college students used to make fun of her for some disability she had since birth," he said.



Principal of GSVM Medical College, Dr Sanjay Kala said it was not a case of ragging.



"If Tanya was facing any such problems, she or her parents should have complained to the college management," he said.



The student was living in a rented house in Kalyanpur in the city away from her family, police said, adding they were awaiting a complaint in this regard for taking any action.



On June 17, two youths had admitted her to the emergency ward of LLR in a critical condition.



Both the youths had disappeared mysteriously after admitting her to the hospital. They told the doctors that she had consumed toilet cleaner.



According to doctors, the woman's intestines suffered major complications. "Along with this, she died due to multiorgan failure," they added.