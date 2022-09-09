e-Paper Get App
Queen Elizabeth II pursued these academic courses in early days

Queen Elizabeth dies at the age of 96.

Friday, September 09, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II |

On Thursday, September 8, Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving queen, died at the age of 96. She had been down with her health since last October. The issues resulted in her facing struggles while standing and walking. The monarch, who succeeded her father, King George VI in 1962, is going to complete 70 years this year.

As per the Buckingham Palace, her health was deteriorating and she was kept under medical observation at Balmoral Castle post the doctors showed concern towards her bad health.

Queen Elizabeth, along with her only sibling Princess Margaret, was educated at her home. The two sisters were overseen by their mother and the governess, Marion Crawford. Their education mainly included lectures about music, language, history, and literature.

