QS World Rankings 2025: Top Universities In New Zealand For Higher Education

The 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings has provided insights into the performance of New Zealand’s universities, revealing both their strengths and areas needing improvement. New Zealand universities are excelling in sustainability and social justice. They have also shown growth in research impact, with most institutions climbing in citations per faculty.

The International Faculty Ratio of six of the eight institutions in New Zealand is among the top 100 worldwide, demonstrating a diversified learning environment. The employability of graduates still faces challenges. The new Employment Outcomes measure and Employer Reputation both declined at all eight colleges. This emphasises the necessity of more robust industry collaborations and approaches to enhance students' for the workforce.

University of Auckland

The University of Auckland remains the highest-ranked institution in New Zealand, climbing to 65th place from 68th in 2024. Established in 1883, it is New Zealand's largest university with over 40,000 students, 10,000 of whom graduate annually.

University of Otago

New Zealand’s first university, established in 1869, saw a slight decline, ranking 214th, down from 206th. Otago offers over 200 undergraduate and postgraduate programs across four divisions.

University of Waikato

This university made significant gains, rising to 235th from 250th. Founded in 1964, it is known for its research in environmental science, marine and freshwater ecology, and more.

Massey University

Holding steady at 239th, Massey University serves approximately 27,533 students, with a large portion studying by distance.

Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington:

This university ranked 244th, down from 241st. Founded in 1897, it is a key public research institution.

University of Canterbury

Dropping slightly to 261st from 256th, this university continues to be a significant player in the academic field.

Lincoln University

Ranked 371st, down from 362nd, Lincoln University continues to focus on land-based sciences.

Auckland University of Technology: It saw a minor drop, now at 412th from 407th.

The QS World University Rankings 2025 include 1,500 institutions across 106 locations, showcasing the global competitiveness of New Zealand’s higher education sector.