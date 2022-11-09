QS Asia University Rankings 2023: IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi in top 50; check the entire list of Indian universities in top 200

Mumbai: This year, 19 Indian universities emerged in the top 200 QS Asia Universities Ranking 2023, with the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay once again scaling the list with the 40th position this year.

IIT Bombay climbed to India's highest rank, 40, in the 15th QS annual list, up from last year's 42. IIT Delhi is trailing behind at 46, down from 45, and IISc Bangalore jumped up to 52 from 56.

The QS Asia University ranking for 2023 observed the highest number of Indian universities making it to the top 200 list. The International Ranking agency, Quacquarelli Symonds, released the QS Asia Universities Ranking, 2023 on November 8, Tuesday.

With 118 listed institutions, India is the second most represented country in the area, just behind China (Mainland), which has 128; Japan came in third with a total of 106 universities.

An official release states that the following universities made it into this year's top 200 QS Asia Universities Ranking:

IIT Bombay (40) IIT Delhi (46) IISc Bangalore (52) IIT Madras (53) IIT Kharagpur (61) IIT Kanpur (66) University of Delhi (85) IIT Rorkee (114) JNU (119) IIT Guwahati (124) VIT Vellore (173) University of Calcutta (181) Jadavpur University (182) Anna University (185) Chandigarh University (185) IIT Indore (185) BITS Pilani (188) Jamia Millia Islamia (188) Amity University Noida (200)

Chandigarh University was Asia's most improved university, rising 68 places to 185th rank. This is due to improvements in 9 of 11 QS metrics, most notably the international research network. Panjab University (PU) has maintained its position in the 301-350 range for the third year in a row.

All of the Indian universities that made the top 200 list improved their academic reputation and international research network.

In the top three, Peking University overtook the National University of Singapore (NUS) as the highest-ranking university in Asia for the first time ever, snapping its four-year reign. NUS dropped to second place, while Tsinghua University, a different Chinese institution, took third place.