PW's CEO discussed infusion of technology into education with Minister

The Youtuber turned entrepreneur discussed several aspects, including how the infusion of technology in education has enabled learning for students from humble backgrounds. The CEO discussed his vision for PW and his efforts to revolutionize the education system in India.

ANIUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Alakh Pandey and his wife with Education Minister | Linkedin Alakh Pandey

New Delhi: CEO and Founder of PW (Physics Wallah), Alakh Pandey on March 2 met with Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister of Education. The Youtuber turned entrepreneur discussed several aspects, including how the infusion of technology in education has enabled learning for students from humble backgrounds.

The CEO also discussed his vision for PW and his efforts to revolutionize the education system in India.

The Education Minister posted this meeting Twitter and encouraged Alakh Pandey to remain committed to his mission of providing quality and affordable education as well as making digital content accessible to all.

Alakh Pandey too expressed his happiness on Linkedin. he posted, "It was a moment of sheer joy and pride to be in the presence of such a distinguished leader and to have him bless us at our wedding. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji is very passionate about educational advancements, and I am truly inspired by his commitment to making India a leader in knowledge and skills. The coming years will be an excellent time for the growth of education and skills in India."

