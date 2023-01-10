Pushing your limits: Engineering college students assemble TED talks in Bandra

Mumbai: To ignite the spark in our minds and to further our motto “Ideas worth spreading," Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering's Student chapter TEDxCRCE is back with its 7th Edition of Annual Conference 2023 in Association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).

TEDxCRCE, an independently organized TED event is bringing speakers from various walks of life and cultures together to connect and interact with the world.

TEDxCRCE will be held on January 13, 4 pm, at the Samvaad Auditorium of the host college in Bandra, where speakers will try to shed alight on their learnings and life lessons. The aim is to provide a platform where the smartest thinkers, greatest visionaries, and most fascinating learners have the opportunity to inspire.

The theme for the conference is ‘Bending Rules’, defining a concept that encourages creativity. Today, almost every task has predefined ways, bending the rules occurs when we think outside the box, play by our own rules, and accomplish the goal.

Among the key speakers are, Tannaz Irani, Actress, and Nakash Aziz, a Music Composer. Tannaz is known for her roles in movies and in various television serials. Nakash Aziz is an award-winning flourishing music artist. Other speakers include Dr. Ashok Johari, Prateek Sethi, Pooja Taparia, Raj Aditya Kapoor, Ajay Prabhakar, and Aruna Rekha Varanasy.