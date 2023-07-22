'Pursuing Engineering In UK, Finding Placement,' Indian Student's Unique Journey Is Quite The Success Story

Saloni Hajore |

Moving away from home to study abroad was a big decision that came with doubts and uncertainty. However, today I can confidently say that UK is my home away from home. My time in the UK has been transformative, where I have had the opportunity to experience world-class teaching and learning from professors who are passionate to solve industry challenges. The chance to collaborate with engineers from various disciplines on projects helped me appreciate the diversity of skills and perspectives required in engineering. Additionally, the range of student-led projects from building a MarsRover to building paradigm-shifting rockets, provided a knowledge-sharing platform, fostering innovation. In a nutshell, my university focused towards building a student’s professional life as well as personal perspectives.

Why BEng Computer Systems Engineering?

I have always been fascinated by the power of engineering to solve problems and was drawn to the field because it allows me to combine my love of mathematics and science with my creativity and desire to build socially impactful solutions. Computer Systems Engineering has a variety of modules like mechatronics, machine learning, control theory, and system design. These modules have applications in diverse industries, including biomedical, aerospace, finance, etc, which excited me about pursuing this course. The strong industry links of the department implied that the courses were tailored to meet industry-specific needs. The diversity of modules, exceptional teaching, hands-on projects, and the opportunity to collaborate with multidisciplinary engineers made me want to pursue Computer Systems Engineering at the institute.

Finding the perfect placement

I found my placement through a networking event at my University. I was intrigued by the work offered by Automation Consultants (AC) and had a one-to-one chat with HR, where I shared my relevant experience. I followed up with an email and had interviews scheduled, where I learned more about the company culture and projects, which affirmed my decision to pursue a placement year with AC.

My time at the placement company

I did my placement year at Automation Consultants (AC), a technical consultancy that is an Atlassian Platinum Partner and an Amazon Web Services Select Partner. During my placement, I worked on infrastructure migration and upgrade projects. For a large part of my placement, I worked as a Systems and Integrations tester, where I assisted in testing a million users' customer portals. I tested the design, content management, API functionality, and features of the portal, working collaboratively with the development and business teams. I also supported user acceptance testing and wrote automation scripts. I was able to see the project go live, which was exciting, and I got certified as an AWS Solution Architect Associate.

Helping in course development

Beyond the technical skills, skills like multitasking, and time management helped me better plan and manage my final-year coursework. Through my placement, I was able to strengthen my understanding of collecting user requirements, which was important for my dissertation. I was able to improve my programming skills which helped me better manage programming-based modules like reinforcement learning and signal processing. The communication, documentation, and presentation skills were transferable for group projects, and project presentations.

Career opportunities in the UK

Computer Systems Engineering graduates can pursue a wide range of roles due to the variety of specialisations, including roles like control and software engineer, systems integration and tester, software developer, and project manager. UK universities have pioneering research institutes providing Ph.D. and EngD opportunities for students interested in pursuing a career in academia.

The author is pursuing BEng Computer Systems Engineering with a Year in Industry at the University of Sheffield, UK.

