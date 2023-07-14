 Punjab's Schools of Eminence Students To Witness Launch Of Chandrayaan 3 at Sriharikota
The Education Minister of Punjab announced that the news of taking students from Government Schools to Sriharikota to witness Chandrayaan 3 launch on July 14th.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Punjab’s Schools of Eminence (SOE) Students taking the flight to Witness Chandrayaan 3's Launch At Sriharikota. | Twitter @harjotbains

40 students from Punjab’s Schools of Eminence (SOE) are travelling to Sriharikota for three days to attend the Chandrayaan III launch.

CM Bhagwant Mann said that the students will have the opportunity to tour the whole ISRO facility in Sriharikota and learn about the country’s advancements in space technology.

The Education Minister of Punjab announced that the news while sharing a picture of Government School's students attending a flight to Sriharikota to witness Chandrayaan 3 launch on July 14th.

Education Minister, Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains in a tweet posted, "Envisaging vision of Hon’ble CM @BhagwantMann Ji to provide the best learning experience for the students of School Of Eminence (SOE).40 students of SOE from various districts of Punjab are taking off for Sriharikota to witness the launch of #Chandrayaan3."

Students will get a chance to speak with the engineers and scientists who are involved in various ISRO initiatives, which may motivate them to explore careers in Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The Chandrayaan-3 will be carried atop the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM 3) rocket. Scientists and engineers began working on the spacecraft’s design and assembly in January 2020, when it entered its development phase. Stronger impact legs for the lander is one of the most important improvements ISRO has made after studying the failures of the last mission. The new ‘Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth’ (SHAPE) sensor, which has been installed on the lander named ‘Vikram’, will be used to gather information on Earth’s light emission and reflection.

