Punjab State Education Board cancels Class 10 exams; students to be promoted basis pre-board marks

The state government has also decided to promote students from classes fifth to ninth. It is estimated around 5 lakh students were expected to appear for this year’s board exam in Punjab.

This announcement of the state comes at a time when the union ministry of Human Resource and Development (HRD) announced the fresh dates for 10th and 12th standard examination. Exams under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board have been postponed to July.

Amid lockdown, several other states decided to promote the students due to the pandemic.