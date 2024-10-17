 Punjab & Sind Bank Announces Recruitment for 100 Apprentices; Key Eligibility Criteria & Selection Process Explained
Selection is based on 10+2 marks. Application fees are ₹100 for SC/ST/PWD candidates and ₹200 for General/EWS/OBC. Registration on relevant apprenticeship portals is required before applying.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Image: Punjab and Sind Bank (Representative)

The Punjab and Sind Bank has issued a notification for over 100 Apprenticeship positions. All eligible candidates can submit online applications from 16 October to 31 October 2024 through the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Number of vacancies

Out of the total vacancies, 30 posts are in Delhi and the remaining 70 posts are in Punjab.

Detailed Notification Here

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduated in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government.The age limit to apply is 20 to 28 years as of October 21, 2024.The apprentice should be proficient in the local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) of the State/ UT.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the 10+2 examinations. The selection process will consider the marks obtained by the applicants, and rankings will be determined according to their performance. This merit-based approach ensures that only the most qualified individuals will be recruited for the available positions.

When it comes to application fees, the SC/ST/PWD candidates will need to pay a fee of ₹100 plus the applicable taxes and payment gateway charges, while the General, EWS and OBC candidates will have to pay a fee of ₹200 plus taxes and other charges.

Prior to the submission of applications for the apprenticeship programs, it is mandatory for the candidates to register on the respective apprenticeship portals which are punjabandsindbank.co.in and nats.education.gov.in. This is an important step necessary to ensure the successful closure of the application process.

Additional information that includes detailed restrictions on eligibility and guidelines is available at the official website.

Direct link to apply here 

