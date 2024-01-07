 Punjab: Schools Closed Till January 14 Due To Adverse Weather
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPunjab: Schools Closed Till January 14 Due To Adverse Weather

Punjab: Schools Closed Till January 14 Due To Adverse Weather

Due to adverse weather conditions prevailing in the region, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken a proactive step to ensure the safety and well-being of students in Punjab.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. | Photo: PTI

Due to adverse weather conditions prevailing in the region, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken a proactive step to ensure the safety and well-being of students in Punjab. In response to the challenging weather forecast, CM Mann has issued a directive that mandates the closure of all government, government-aided, and private schools in the state for students up to Class 10 from January 8th to 14th.

In a post on social media site X, the CMO's office said, "In view of inclement weather conditions in the region, CM @BhagwantMann has ordered that all govt, govt aided and private schools in state till Class 10th will remain closed from January 8-14. CM said that in larger interests of school going students, this order was necessitated."

The seven-day closure period is a precautionary measure aimed at mitigating potential risks associated with adverse weather, which could pose challenges for students commuting to and from schools.

The previous week saw a significant alteration in the operational schedule of schools across the state, as the government declared a modification in opening hours. In response to the harsh and chilly weather conditions, both government and private schools have been instructed to commence their activities at the delayed time of 10 am.

Read Also
Delhi Schools Winter Break Extended Till January 12 For Nursery To Class 5
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICSI Announces Re-conduction Of CSEET For January 2024 Due To Technical Issues

ICSI Announces Re-conduction Of CSEET For January 2024 Due To Technical Issues

Viral Video: Teacher Wins Hearts Dancing To Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lutt Putt Gaya'

Viral Video: Teacher Wins Hearts Dancing To Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lutt Putt Gaya'

Viral Video: Trespassing At Howard University Sparks Campus Security Concerns

Viral Video: Trespassing At Howard University Sparks Campus Security Concerns

Sanjeevani World School Hosts Kalakosh 2023: Celebrating Guru-Shishya Bond

Sanjeevani World School Hosts Kalakosh 2023: Celebrating Guru-Shishya Bond

CBSE's Pre-Counselling Toll-Free Number Faces Initial Glitches, Yet Offers Vital Support

CBSE's Pre-Counselling Toll-Free Number Faces Initial Glitches, Yet Offers Vital Support