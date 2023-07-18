 Punjab: School Principal Produces Fake Certificate For A Job In Mohali, Arrested By Vigilance Bureau
The bureau said Kaur had produced an M.Com degree certificate issued by the Magadh University in Bihar’s Gaya to get the government job.

The degree was not verified and hence, a vigilance inquiry was registered against her, it added.

A government school principal, posted in Mohali, has been arrested for allegedly getting the job and promotion by producing a fake education degree, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Monday.

Paramjit Kaur was posted as the principal at the Government Senior Secondary School in Mohali, a spokesperson of the bureau said.

The degree was not verified and hence, a vigilance inquiry was registered against her, it added.

“During the investigation, the VB found that the degree is fake,” the spokesperson said.

A case was registered against Kaur for allegedly producing a fake degree certificate to get the job and promotion.

She has also been arrested by the bureau, it said. PTI CHS RC

