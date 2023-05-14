 Punjab PSEB Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 to release by May end
While an official release date has not been confirmed by the PSEB, numerous media outlets indicate that the results will be declared either in the last week of May or the first week of June.

FPJ Education Desk | Sunday, May 14, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Punjab PSEB Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 to release by May end | ANI (Representational Pic)

Chandigarh: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will soon release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results 2023.

It is likely that the Class 12 results are expected to release around May 28 or 29, a senior official from the Punjab Board informed.

Over 3 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the results which will be available on the official website- pseb.ac.in.

Officials will release statistics on the number of students who appeared, passed, and failed, as well as the overall passing percentage, along with the announcement of the results.

Attention students! ICSE, ISC results 2023 today at 3pm; check details inside
Steps to check PSEB class 11TH, 12TH result 2023:

  • Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in

  • Look for the result link on the homepage

  • Enter your login details and click on the submit button

  • Your PSEB Class 11th and Class 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the result and keep a printed copy for future reference

PSEB CLASS 12TH RESULT 2023: Steps to check result via SMS

Step 1: Send your roll number to 5676750

Step 2: The format for sending the message is PB12 (roll number)

Step 3: After sending the message, you will receive your Punjab Board 11th or 12th result 2023 on your mobile phone.

