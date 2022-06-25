Punjab PSEB 10th and 12th results out soon; learn how to check

The Class 10 and Class 12 results date for 2022 has been declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). According to the media reports, the PSEB 12th result 2022 will be released by Thursday, June 30 while the Punjab Board 10th result 2022 will be released by Tuesday, June 28.

The official website, pseb.ac.in, will host the 2022 Punjab Board 10th and 12th grade results after they have been released. In addition to this, punjab.indiaresults.com and results.nic.in will both have access to the PSEB results. Students would need to provide their roll number and date of birth to get the Punjab Board result for 2022.

PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in Click on the "PSEB 10th, 12th Result link" Enter all the required credentials and click on submit The PSEB result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference.