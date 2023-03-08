e-Paper Get App
Punjab Police constable registration 2023; Registration closes soon

Candidates can apply online at https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2023). The applications are invited from Indian citizens for direct recruitment to fill vacancies of constables (except for the vacancies against the sports quota, which shall be filled separately) in the District Police cadre of Punjab Police.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
Punjab Police will close the registration process for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023 on March 8, 2023. | ANI (Representation pic)

Chandigarh: Punjab Police will close the registration process for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023 on March 8, 2023.

This recruitment will fill up 1746 posts in the police department.

Eligibility:

To apply for the posts, candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/University.

Application Fees

General category candidates will have to pay ₹1100/- as application fees, Ex-Servicemen(ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM category will have to pay ₹500/- and SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only and EWS category will have to pay ₹600/- as application fees.

