Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Closes Tomorrow at bfuhs.ac.in

The registration process for the NEET Under Graduate (UG) Admission 2023 in Punjab will be closed tomorrow, July 20, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the counselling round for admission to MBBS/ BDS courses can do it through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

The last date for deposition of registration fee through online payment gateway is till July 21, 2023. Verification for eligibility of Minority Candidates for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses, session 2023 will be conducted on July 24 and 25, 2023.

The last date for submitting physical application form is on July 25, 2023.

Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2023 can apply for the counselling round.

Application Fee for Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling

The application fees is Rs. 5900/

For SC candidates: Rs. 2950/

The payment should be made through online mode only.

Steps to apply for Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling:

Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload the necessary documents if required.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

