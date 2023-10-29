Punjab Govt To Skip First State Education Achievement Survey-2023 | Representative Image

The first State Education Achievement Survey (SEAS) 2023 is scheduled to be held on November 3 by the education ministry's national assessment regulator PARAKH, which aims to cover 11 million students across the country, according to the officials.

However, the Punjab government has decided to skip the Survey-2023 (SEAS-2023), according to the reports. The survey was designed to improve learning standards for students in Classes 3, 6, and 9. It also aims to identify areas requiring improvement in learning. The children across the country will be assessed in language and mathematics.

According to a report by the HT, the authorities in Punjab conveyed their inability to participate in the survey. SEAS-2023 has been planned in more than 4 lakh schools up to the block level across the country.

Reports claim that the state government made its stand at a meeting held around 15 days back by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The reports further claimed that the school education department was currently focused on its learning enhancement programme named ‘Mission Samarth’ to hold baseline tests to identify the learning gaps of children of classes 3 to 8 in government schools who are lagging behind and then use the study material specially developed by SCERT to help them achieve the required learning levels.

Punjab was the top performer among states in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021. The Punjab education department conducted internal examinations in the NAS format. It also introduced its own Punjab Achievement Survey (PAS).

