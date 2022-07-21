e-Paper Get App

Punjab Governor asks for report on scholarship for Scheduled Caste students

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the Governor has asked for a comprehensive report on this matter at the earliest, an official statement said on Thursday.

Updated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | iStock Images

Chandigarh: Taking notice of reports about more than 2 lakh Scheduled Caste students being asked to drop out of colleges due to non-payment of scholarships by the state government to colleges, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has sought a report from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.


The letter states: "If it is correct, it would be a most reprehensible violation of constitutional rights of Scheduled Caste students and grave injustice to them."

