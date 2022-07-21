Punjab Governor asks for report on scholarship for Scheduled Caste students

Chandigarh: Taking notice of reports about more than 2 lakh Scheduled Caste students being asked to drop out of colleges due to non-payment of scholarships by the state government to colleges, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has sought a report from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
In a letter to the Chief Minister, the Governor has asked for a comprehensive report on this matter at the earliest, an official statement said on Thursday.
The letter states: "If it is correct, it would be a most reprehensible violation of constitutional rights of Scheduled Caste students and grave injustice to them."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)