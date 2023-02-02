Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann to send 36 school principals to this Asian country for professional training

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann |

Chandigarh: In an online interaction, CM Bhagwant Mann announced that 36 principals from Punjab will have the opportunity to visit Singapore for professional training.

Mann announced that the principals will go to the Southeast Asian city-state for the training of their skills.

The CM stated that as part of this guarantee, a batch of 36 government school principals will be heading to Singapore for professional training on February 4. It will be followed by a professional teacher training seminar on February 6 and the teachers will be returning back to India on the 11th.

The Punjab government aims to help lakhs of students from across the state, who will be benefitted from this step as with additional expertise from Singapore these principals would be able to enhance the level of education being imparted in the state.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)