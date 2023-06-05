Punjab CM Against Proposal of Colleges From Haryana To Be Affiliated With PU

Haryana CM Manahor Lal Khattar (L) and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (R) |

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit held a meeting with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on various issues related to Panjab University (PU) on Monday, said that the colleges of Haryana should be given affiliation from PU. He said that colleges in Haryana’s three districts - Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar, should be given the option of affiliation with PU.

The governor said that it had been the culture of this country to disseminate education since ages and that was why people from all over the world used to come to get education in Takshashila and Nalanda universities. Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said along with districts of Haryana, colleges of Punjab’s Mohali and Rupnagar should also be given affiliation. Both the states would thus proceed in a friendly manner and added that while Delhi University was building its campus in Haryana, the campus of IIT, Delhi was also coming up in the state.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, however, remained adamant against the proposal of Haryana for affiliation of colleges and said that Punjab needed no share of Haryana in the PU, an apex educational institute of the region. “Neither any college of Haryana will be given affiliation from the university nor will any attempt of Haryana for back door entry in the senate of university be allowed’’, he said while interacting with the media after the meeting.

Mann said that as per sub-section (4) of Section 72 of the Punjab Reorganization Act, 1966, the maintenance deficit grants to the University were to be shared and paid by the states concerned, i.e., Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and UT administration of Chandigarh in the ratio of 20:20:20:40, respectively. However, he said that in 1970 the then Haryana CM Bansi Lal voluntarily pulled out his state’s share from PU.

Mann said that since then the state of Punjab and UT administration of Chandigarh have borne the financial responsibility of PU in the ratio of 40:60 respectively. He went on to say that Haryana's proposal to bear the share of grants in university was totally unacceptable. Mann further said that he had also written to Union ministers Amit Shah and Dharminder Pradhan asking them that the university was heritage of the state and any sort of change in it would not be tolerated. The next round of meeting regarding the matter will be held on July 3.