e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPunjab: Business blaster young entrepreneurship scheme launched, 31 schools to implement

Punjab: Business blaster young entrepreneurship scheme launched, 31 schools to implement

Under the Business Blaster Young Entrepreneurship scheme, business proposals will first be taken from children and then those proposals will be discussed with established industrialists.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Education Minister of Punjab Harjot Singh Bains |
Follow us on

On Tuesday, the Education Minister of Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains, started the Business Blaster Young Entrepreneurship scheme, focused on developing young entrepreneurs in schools. Education Minister Bains said that under the scheme, students of Class 11 would be given seed money of Rs 2,000 to start a business. Under the first phase, the scheme will be introduced in 31 schools in nine districts -- Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Rupnagar, and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar.

The Business Blaster Young Entrepreneurship scheme will be implemented in all schools in the state from the next academic year, he said in an official release. Under this scheme, first business proposals will be taken from children and then those proposals will be discussed with established industrialists.

Read Also
We don't do politics of hate, we build schools: Punjab CM
article-image

A group of eight students will be formed for a proposal which is found suitable and they will be given complete guidance, he said. There are intelligent children studying in the government schools of Punjab and they have the ability to change the country and the world, Mr Bains said. He hoped that this scheme will not only turn the students of government schools into employers but also eliminate many problems of the state.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

New Delhi: Kejriwal accuses LG of obstructing govt schemes, 'mohalla schools next target'

New Delhi: Kejriwal accuses LG of obstructing govt schemes, 'mohalla schools next target'

UGC directs universities to refund entire fees to UG students in case of migration, cancellation

UGC directs universities to refund entire fees to UG students in case of migration, cancellation

Heavy rains: Schools, colleges closed in seven districts of Tamil Nadu; alert issued

Heavy rains: Schools, colleges closed in seven districts of Tamil Nadu; alert issued

Punjab: Business blaster young entrepreneurship scheme launched, 31 schools to implement

Punjab: Business blaster young entrepreneurship scheme launched, 31 schools to implement

Fire in Mumbai school injures three, hospitalised

Fire in Mumbai school injures three, hospitalised