Punjab: Business blaster young entrepreneurship scheme launched, 31 schools to implement

Education Minister of Punjab Harjot Singh Bains |

On Tuesday, the Education Minister of Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains, started the Business Blaster Young Entrepreneurship scheme, focused on developing young entrepreneurs in schools. Education Minister Bains said that under the scheme, students of Class 11 would be given seed money of Rs 2,000 to start a business. Under the first phase, the scheme will be introduced in 31 schools in nine districts -- Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Rupnagar, and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar.

The Business Blaster Young Entrepreneurship scheme will be implemented in all schools in the state from the next academic year, he said in an official release. Under this scheme, first business proposals will be taken from children and then those proposals will be discussed with established industrialists.

A group of eight students will be formed for a proposal which is found suitable and they will be given complete guidance, he said. There are intelligent children studying in the government schools of Punjab and they have the ability to change the country and the world, Mr Bains said. He hoped that this scheme will not only turn the students of government schools into employers but also eliminate many problems of the state.