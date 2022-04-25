Punjab aims to replicate Delhi's education model

New Delhi: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday that the Punjab government will replicate Delhi's education model in the state, ensuring that students from all economic backgrounds receive a quality education.

Mann, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi with his senior officers, has visited health institutes and schools in the national capital to learn about the "Delhi model" and how it can be replicated in the state.

Mann was accompanied to a Delhi government school in Chirag Enclave by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

"The revolution in education's system is discussed across the country. We will replicate the same model in Punjab where students from either rich or poor background will get quality education together. The country will progress this way by learning from each other," Mann said.





Kejriwal said, "Let us work together to strengthen the education system of the country".





The Punjab CM is accompanied by a battery of senior officers from both school education, and health and family welfare departments, to take inputs on the two crucial sectors.



Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 03:41 PM IST