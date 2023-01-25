Punjab: 200 international students appeal to CM Bhagwant Mann over their courses being halted

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. | Photo: PTI

Chandigarh: Expressing concerns over Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training's decision put a halt on their diploma courses for eligibility check, around 200 international students have reached out to CM Bhagwant Mann.

While addressing the media, students appealed to the CM to resolve the matter while highlighting that they have already started classes in different diploma courses.

“The technical board gave us admission, we have taken many classes and given internal exams. When its almost time for final exams, such checks are being done. These should have been carried out at the time of admissions and not at the end of the course," stated one of the students to the reporters.

The foreign students condemned the 'rigid' attitude of the board while stating that they have come to get an education from various countries around the globe.

