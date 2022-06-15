Pune University Admission 2022 Registration for UG, PG and other programmes begins at unipune.ac.in

Candidates can apply for admission to Pune University in 2022 by visiting unipune.ac.in. |

Pune University has launched the application form for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and integrated programmes, according to current updates. Candidates can apply for admission to Pune University in 2022 by visiting unipune.ac.in. According to the published date, the deadline to apply for PU admission is July 12th at 11:59 p.m. Also, the deadline to submit a late fee application for Pune University 2022 is July 17th (11:59 pm).



Candidates should double-check that all of the information on the Pune University 2022 application form is valid before submitting it online. No correctional facility will be provided by the authorities. Candidates are recommended to examine the qualifying criteria provided by Pune University before applying for admissions in 2022.



How can I fill out the Pune University Admissions Application Form for the year 2022?



Candidates can fill out the Pune University application form on the university's official website, unipune.ac.in. Click the PG admissions tab on the web page as well. By clicking on the relevant department titles, you may select the course specifics and then sign up. Now fill in the required information and complete the registration. In the web portal, enter your login credentials and then click the login tab.



Fill out the application form and upload your papers in the format and size specified. Now you can pay your application fee either online or offline. The application fee for Pune University 2022 can be paid online via net banking, debit card, or credit card. They can also make a payment offline through a challan.



Entrance Exam for Pune University in 2022

From the 21st to the 24th of July, the Pune University admission exam for 2022 will be held. The Pune University 2022 entrance exam will be administered to candidates for two hours. The question paper for Pune University 2022 will be divided into two parts: section A and section B. Section A will be worth 20 points, while section B will be worth 80 points.