Karnataka PUC 2023: Exam postponed to March 6 ahead of PM Modi's Belagavi visit

PM Modi | ANI

Belagavi: Karnataka Pre-University Course (PUC) papers scheduled for tomorrow, February 27, in Belagavi has been postponed to March 6 as it coincided with PM Modi's visit to the city in Northern Karnataka.

The change in the PUC schedule is only for those students who are taking their exams in Belagavi, as per reports.

'Examinations for all subjects scheduled for February 27th, 2023 have been postponed. The examinations are scheduled to take place on Monday. Date:06/03/2023' stated an official notice released by Department of Pre-Graduate Education.

As per media reports, the order only applies to the first year of PUC.

The CBSE Std 10 exams are also scheduled for February 27, parents have been reportedly urged to leave early and drop their children off on time since many roads may be closed.

Roadshows in public places are expected to be part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Belagavi tomorrow, causing several roadblocks and traffic congestion. The PUC exams have been postponed considering the same.