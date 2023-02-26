e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka PUC 2023: Exam postponed to March 6 ahead of PM Modi's Belagavi visit

Karnataka PUC 2023: Exam postponed to March 6 ahead of PM Modi's Belagavi visit

'Examinations for all subjects scheduled for February 27th, 2023 have been postponed. The examinations are scheduled to take place on Monday. Date:06/03/2023' stated an official notice released by Department of Pre-Graduate Education.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | ANI
Follow us on

Belagavi: Karnataka Pre-University Course (PUC) papers scheduled for tomorrow, February 27, in Belagavi has been postponed to March 6 as it coincided with PM Modi's visit to the city in Northern Karnataka.

The change in the PUC schedule is only for those students who are taking their exams in Belagavi, as per reports.

Read Also
Will staggering cuts in IIM budget impact India's premier b-schools?
article-image

'Examinations for all subjects scheduled for February 27th, 2023 have been postponed. The examinations are scheduled to take place on Monday. Date:06/03/2023' stated an official notice released by Department of Pre-Graduate Education.

As per media reports, the order only applies to the first year of PUC.

The CBSE Std 10 exams are also scheduled for February 27, parents have been reportedly urged to leave early and drop their children off on time since many roads may be closed.

Roadshows in public places are expected to be part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Belagavi tomorrow, causing several roadblocks and traffic congestion. The PUC exams have been postponed considering the same.

Read Also
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Over 16 lakh students from state govt schools participate in PM Modi's...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka PUC 2023: Exam postponed to March 6 ahead of PM Modi's Belagavi visit

Karnataka PUC 2023: Exam postponed to March 6 ahead of PM Modi's Belagavi visit

REET 2023: 37 arrested in police raid over alleged attempts to leak question paper

REET 2023: 37 arrested in police raid over alleged attempts to leak question paper

IIT Bombay alums develop health test kits that produce results in 30 seconds

IIT Bombay alums develop health test kits that produce results in 30 seconds

Manipur: Denied extra time, Class 12 students vandalise school building amid board exams

Manipur: Denied extra time, Class 12 students vandalise school building amid board exams

ICSE board exam 2023: Class 10 exams to begin tomorrow; guidelines, exam checklist here

ICSE board exam 2023: Class 10 exams to begin tomorrow; guidelines, exam checklist here