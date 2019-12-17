PSTET admit card 2019 released; check at pstet.net

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the admit cards for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018. Candidates can download their PSTET 2018 examination admit card from PSTET's official website, pstet.net.
PSTET 2018 would be conducted on December 22, 2019. The candidates who qualify PSTET 2018 would be eligible to be appointed as a teacher for class I to VIII.
Steps to download PSTET 2018 admit card:
Step 1: Visit official, pstet.net
Step 2: Find and Click on Registered User Login Link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page
Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Password created during registration process
Step 5: Enter the Security Code displayed on the screen
Step 6: Click on Link to Download Punjab TET 2019 hall ticket
Step 7: Check all the details provided on the admit card
Step 8: Download hall ticket and take printout of the same for future reference
