PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Out At sssb.punjab.gov.in; Direct Link Here

MPESB Group 4 Recruitment Exam | Representative image

The admit card for the post of clerk has been released by the Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab today, July 31. The PSSSB clerk examination will be held on Sunday, August 6. Interested candidates can download the PSSSB clerk admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Earlier, the PSSSB clerk examination was scheduled to be held on July 15. However, the examination was cancelled due to continuous rain in the state.

Direct link to download PSSSB clerk admit card

Read Also Punjab Govt School Headmasters Depart For Training At IIM-Ahmedabad

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 697 vacancies of clerks.

Steps to download PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to download Admit Card/ Roll No for Exam Dated 06/08/2023 for the post of Clerk under Advertisement No. 15/2022”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your application number and date of birth

Your PSSSB clerk admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)