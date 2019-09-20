PSEB Supplementary Result 2019 for Class 10, 12 declared; check at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10 and class 12 supplementary exam results on Thursday. Students can check their result on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The Punjab School Education Board organized the PSEB Matriculation Supplementary Exam in July and PSEB Senior Secondary Compartment Exams were held in the month of June.

To access the scores, students will be required to provide their roll number on the website. Students are thus advised to keep their admit cards ready before they start checking their results.

Steps to check PSEB Supplementary results for Class 10 and 12:

Step 1: Visit official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'Results' tab at the top on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that says 'Matric Supplementary/Senior Secondary Compartmental Result 2019'

Step 4: Enter your credentials like examination roll number or your name as per the admit card

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your result for future reference