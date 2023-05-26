PSEB Punjab class 10th Results 2023 declared, pass percentage stands at 97.54 %

Punjab School Education Board (PSEBPSEB) has declared the Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2023 today, May 26, 2023.
Students can check Punjab Board Class 10 Results through the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in
At the press conference held by the PSEB the class 10th results were released.
Punjab Board PSEB Class 10 Results 2023:
This year the overall pass percentage stands at 97.54%, Girls have outshined boys.
Boys pass percentage: 96.73 percent
Girls pass percentage: 98.46 percent
Direct link to check PSEB 10th Result 2023
A total of 281327 candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination out of which 274400 candidates have passed.
Punjab Board class 10th Results 2023: Toppers List
Rank 1: Gagandeep Kaur
Rank 2: Navjot
Rank 3: Harman Kaur
Gagandeep, student of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School, akot Sukhia , Faridkot topped the stated scoring 650 out of 650 marks.
Steps to check Punjab Board 10th Result 2023
Go to the official website at pseb.ac.in
Click on PSEB Class 10 result link available on the homepage
Enter the name or roll number
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check download the PSEB class 10th result
PSEB recently released Punjab Class 12th board results.
