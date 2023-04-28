PSEB 8th result 2023 out, Lovepreet scores 100%; scorecard link to be activated tomorrow at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 8th result 2023 out | Representative image

Chandigarh: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 8th result 2023 today, April 28, 2023.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their marks on the official website once the link is activated on April 29, 2023.

The direct link to check the scores at pseb.ac.in will be available at 10 am tomorrow, April 29.

Once the result link is active, students and parents will be able to check their results on the official website at pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB 8th Class Results were declared today through a press conference held by the Punjab Board.

The Punjab 8th Class Results have been declared for nearly 3 lakh students.

The pass percentage for the PSEB 8th Result 2023 has been recorded at 98.01 percent, which is a dip compared to the pass percentage of last year at 98.25 percent.

This year girls have outshined the boys. The pass percentage for girls is 98.68 per cent, meachwhile passing percentage for boys is 97.41 per cent.

PSEB Class 8TH result 2023: Toppers list

Rank 1: Lovepreet Kaur from Mansa district with 600/600 marks

Rank 2: Gurankit Kaur from Mansa district with 600/600 marks

Rank 3: Samarpreet Kaur from Ludhiana with 598/600 marks

Steps to check PSEB Class 8th Result 2023:

Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on Result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on PSEB Class 8 result link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.