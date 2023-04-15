Promising opportunities for Indians as Italy and India eye collab on Robotics, Industry 4.0

Alessandro De Masi the Consul General of Italy in Mumbai with Federica Maria Giove, Head of Uni-Italia, India pose with students and delegates at Aperitivo Italiano S1E4. | Official

Mumbai: In order to celebrate the Italian Research Day in India and to advance the knowledge and skill exchange between the two nations, the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai, arranged a Ted Talk on the Italian Way of research and innovation in robotics and industry 4.0.

The event was supported by the Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce and UNI-ITALIA - the official Italian Center for the promotion of Italian Higher Education -, sponsored by Campari and hosted at Ice Factory Ballard Estate (IFBE) at Mumbai on April 6, 2023.

The talk was presented by the renowned Italian Full Professor of Robotics, Antonio Frisoli, who imparted his insightful knowledge and experience to the Indian manufacturing and engineering sector. The event welcomed numerous industry experts and students from Somaiya College and IIT Bombay who actively interacted with Prof. Frisoli to understand the important factors of robotics and the concept sustainability in view of industry 5.0.

FPJ spoke to Prof. Antonio Frisoli,who is a renowned Full Professor of Robotics and Engineering Mechanics at Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna (SSSA), a university in Pisa, Italy. He explained the rise of Industry 4.0 and robotics in Italy and how it is an integral part to foster stronger ties between the two nations.

Prof. Antonio Frisoli |

How would you describe the Industry 4.0 courses in Italy?

Industry 4.0 is a very broad field, which, strictly speaking, covers almost everything that currently takes place in mechanical engineering. Our Industry 4.0 courses are based on an interdisciplinary approach and provide a broad perspective on Industry 4.0 topics.

We intensively address the main areas of these subjects and offer very practical access. Our lecturers have several years of project experience and provide exactly the information that is necessary now. At the end of the course, our students will be problem solvers in the Industry 4.0 world.

What will Indian students gain?

The courses are based on what we believe are necessary skills that today's students and employees who are involved in development of Industry 4.0 environments should have. This includes, on the one hand, basic knowledge of information and communication networks and protocols.

Another important topic is modern robotics. The students learn how they can make use of the many opportunities digitization and Industry 4.0 provides for the production chains of the future.

What can employers expect from Indian students who take the courses?

Employers expect today's graduates to be able to position themselves in the digitalized world and to contribute to the transformation of working environments towards Industry 4.0. The courses provide the foundation on which students and employees can rely to find their position in this vision and to be prepared for it.

What is your impression on the level of participation from Indian students?

The event had a very enthusiastic atmosphere as Indian students were quite interested about how to incorporate and enhance their skills in robotics and what Italy has to offer in terms of that in India.

Technology is something that is upgrading the bullet's speed. The fact is that the students around the world who were not even aware of robotics five years ago now know that robotics is something which is the need of the hour.

Following the Ted Talk on the Italian Approach to Research and Innovation in Robotics and Industry 4.0, the event was followed with an APERITIVO ITALIANO networking dinner where Industry experts and academics connected and exchanged ideas.

Uni-Italia is the official Italian center for the promotion of Higher Education in Italy established by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2010 and located within the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai. Students who are interested in pursuing higher education studies at Bachelor's, Master's and PhD levels can choose to avail of Uni-Italia assistance for guidance in university and course selection, university and scholarships applications, as well as assistance with study visa application.

