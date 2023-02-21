e-Paper Get App
Prof Vinita Singh Sahay to serve another term as IIM Bodh Gaya director

Vinita Sahay is only the second woman in the country to be appointed by the government of India to lead an IIM.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Initially, Prof. Sahay was appointed as the founding director of IIM Bodh Gaya in February 2018. | IIM Bodh Gaya(Arnab Mitra)
Bodh Gaya: Prof. Vinita Singh Sahay, the current director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya, has been appointed as the director for a second term by the board of governors. Initially, Prof. Sahay was appointed as the founding director of IIM Bodh Gaya in February 2018.

"I truly appreciate the board's enduring confidence and trust in me. My sincere gratitude to the ministry of education, government. of India and the government of Bihar for their invaluable support since inception of the institution," said Sahay.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

