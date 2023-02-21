Prof Vinita Singh Sahay to serve another term as IIM Bodh Gaya director

Initially, Prof. Sahay was appointed as the founding director of IIM Bodh Gaya in February 2018. | IIM Bodh Gaya(Arnab Mitra)

Bodh Gaya: Prof. Vinita Singh Sahay, the current director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya, has been appointed as the director for a second term by the board of governors. Initially, Prof. Sahay was appointed as the founding director of IIM Bodh Gaya in February 2018.

Vinita Sahay is only the second woman in the country to be appointed by the government of India to lead an IIM.

"I truly appreciate the board's enduring confidence and trust in me. My sincere gratitude to the ministry of education, government. of India and the government of Bihar for their invaluable support since inception of the institution," said Sahay.

